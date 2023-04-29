Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 219,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 29th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 219,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 187,760. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 218,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 187,590.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 29th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 219,000 Rs 200,734 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,760 Rs 172,112 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,776 Rs 17,211

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 200,734. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 172,112. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 200,552. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 171,956.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 29th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 29th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.