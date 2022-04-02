UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 2nd April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 02, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd April 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 133,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 2nd April 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 133,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 114,100. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 134,100. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 114,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 2nd April 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 133,100 Rs 121,984
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,100 Rs 104,591
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,410 Rs 10,459

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 121,984. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 104,591. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 122,839. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 105,324.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 2nd April 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 2nd April 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Karachi Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Lahore Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Islamabad Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Rawalpindi Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Peshawar Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Quetta Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Sialkot Rs 133,100 Rs 114,100 Rs 121,984 Rs 104,591
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

9 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

9 hours ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

9 hours ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.