Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 2nd July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 02, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 138,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 2nd July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 138,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 139,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 119,100.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 2nd July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,500 Rs 127,009
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,800 Rs 108,899
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,880 Rs 10,890

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 127,009. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,899. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 127,330. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 109,174.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 2nd July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 2nd July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Karachi Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Lahore Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Islamabad Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Rawalpindi Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Peshawar Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Quetta Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
Sialkot Rs 138,500 Rs 118,800 Rs 127,009 Rs 108,899
