Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 30th March 2022

Arslan Farid Published March 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th March 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 130,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 30th March 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 130,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 112,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 113,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 30th March 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 130,700 Rs 119,739
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,000 Rs 102,666
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,200 Rs 10,267

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 119,739. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 102,666. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,343. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 104,041.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 30th March 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 30th March 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Karachi Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Lahore Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Islamabad Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Rawalpindi Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Peshawar Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Quetta Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
Sialkot Rs 130,700 Rs 112,000 Rs 119,739 Rs 102,666
