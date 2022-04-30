UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 30th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th April 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 131,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 30th April 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 131,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 112,500. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 131,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 112,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 30th April 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 131,200 Rs 120,274
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,500 Rs 103,124
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,250 Rs 10,312

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 120,274. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 103,124. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 120,274. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 103,124.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 30th April 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 30th April 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Karachi Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Lahore Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Islamabad Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Rawalpindi Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Peshawar Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Quetta Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
Sialkot Rs 131,200 Rs 112,500 Rs 120,274 Rs 103,124
