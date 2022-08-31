Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 143,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 31st August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 143,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 122,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 144,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 123,900.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 31st August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 143,400 Rs 131,393 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,900 Rs 112,658 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,290 Rs 11,266

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 131,393. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 112,658. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 132,461. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 113,574.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 31st August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 31st August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.