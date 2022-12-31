Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 154,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 31st December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 154,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 132,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 154,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 31st December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 154,200 Rs 141,335 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,200 Rs 121,182 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,220 Rs 12,118

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 141,335. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 121,182. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 141,335. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,182.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 31st December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 31st December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.