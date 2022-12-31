UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 31st December 2022

Arslan Farid Published December 31, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 154,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 31st December 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 154,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 132,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 154,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 31st December 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 154,200 Rs 141,335
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 132,200 Rs 121,182
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,220 Rs 12,118

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 141,335. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 121,182. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 141,335. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,182.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 31st December 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 31st December 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Karachi Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Lahore Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Islamabad Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Rawalpindi Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Peshawar Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Quetta Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Sialkot Rs 154,200 Rs 132,200 Rs 141,335 Rs 121,182
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

8 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

9 hours ago
 UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

9 hours ago
 Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkas ..

Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkash Lahore Project

9 hours ago
 Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at En ..

Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at End of Year - White House

9 hours ago
 Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, ..

Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, Asia as Priority Markets - Str ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.