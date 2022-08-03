Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 158,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 3rd August 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 158,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 136,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 159,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 136,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 3rd August 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 158,900 Rs 145,611 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 136,200 Rs 124,849 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,620 Rs 12,485

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 145,611. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 124,849. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 145,719. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 124,941.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 3rd August 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 3rd August 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.