Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 3rd May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 03, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 221,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 3rd May 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 221,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 189,650. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 221,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 189,480.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 3rd May 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 221,200 Rs 202,755
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 189,650 Rs 173,845
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,965 Rs 17,385

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 202,755. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 173,845. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 202,573. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 173,689.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 3rd May 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 3rd May 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Karachi Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Lahore Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Islamabad Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Rawalpindi Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Peshawar Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Quetta Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
Sialkot Rs 221,200 Rs 189,650 Rs 202,755 Rs 173,845
