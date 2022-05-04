Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 130,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 4th May 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 130,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 111,600. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 130,100. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 111,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 4th May 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 130,100 Rs 119,311 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 111,600 Rs 102,299 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,160 Rs 10,230

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 119,311. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 102,299. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 119,311. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 102,299.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 4th May 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 4th May 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.