UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 4th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 04, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 155,600. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 4th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 155,600. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 133,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 154,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 4th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 155,600 Rs 142,617
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 133,400 Rs 122,282
Per Gram Gold Rs 13,340 Rs 12,228

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 142,617. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 122,282. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 141,976. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,732.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 4th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 4th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Karachi Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Lahore Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Islamabad Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Rawalpindi Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Peshawar Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Quetta Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Sialkot Rs 155,600 Rs 133,400 Rs 142,617 Rs 122,282
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

9 hours ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

9 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.