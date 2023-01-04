Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 155,600. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 4th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 155,600. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 133,400. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 154,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 4th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 155,600 Rs 142,617 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 133,400 Rs 122,282 Per Gram Gold Rs 13,340 Rs 12,228

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 142,617. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 122,282. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 141,976. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,732.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 4th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 4th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.