Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 205,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 4th February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 205,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 175,930. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 206,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 176,790.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 4th February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 205,200 Rs 188,087 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,930 Rs 161,268 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,593 Rs 16,127

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 188,087. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 161,268. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 189,006. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 162,056.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 4th February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 4th February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.