Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 4th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 04, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 201,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 4th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 201,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 172,330. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 204,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 175,160.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 4th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 201,000 Rs 184,238
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 172,330 Rs 157,968
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,233 Rs 15,797

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 184,238. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 157,968. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 187,263. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 160,562.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 4th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 4th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Karachi Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Lahore Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Islamabad Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Rawalpindi Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Peshawar Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Quetta Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
Sialkot Rs 201,000 Rs 172,330 Rs 184,238 Rs 157,968
