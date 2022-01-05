UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 5th January 2022

Arslan Farid Published January 05, 2022 | 04:15 PM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th January 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 120,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 5th January 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 120,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 102,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 119,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 102,000.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 5th January 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 120,000 Rs 110,010
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,900 Rs 94,324
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,290 Rs 9,432

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 110,010. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 94,324. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 109,048. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 93,499.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 5th January 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 5th January 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Karachi Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Lahore Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Islamabad Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Rawalpindi Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Peshawar Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Quetta Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Sialkot Rs 120,000 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange January Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

‘No talks of deal with former PM Nawaz Sharif,’ says Babar Iftikhar

46 seconds ago
 Samsung Electronics Unveils ‘Together for Tomorr ..

Samsung Electronics Unveils ‘Together for Tomorrow’ Vision at CES 2022

20 minutes ago
 Make your WIFI Experience Secure and Seamless with ..

Make your WIFI Experience Secure and Seamless with – HUAWEI WiFi AX2 Smart Rou ..

24 minutes ago
 Mongolia's coal export drops over 40 pct in 2021

Mongolia's coal export drops over 40 pct in 2021

9 minutes ago
 South Korea grounds F-35s after malfunction forces ..

South Korea grounds F-35s after malfunction forces emergency landing

9 minutes ago
 5.8-magnitude quake jolts central Indonesia

5.8-magnitude quake jolts central Indonesia

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.