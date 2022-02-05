Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th February 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 119,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 5th February 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 119,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 102,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 119,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 102,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 5th February 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 119,200 Rs 109,262 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,200 Rs 93,683 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,220 Rs 9,368

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 109,262. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 93,683. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 109,262. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 93,683.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 5th February 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 5th February 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.