Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 131,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 5th March 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 131,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 112,300. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 128,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 110,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 5th March 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 131,000 Rs 120,060 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,300 Rs 102,941 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,230 Rs 10,294

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 120,060. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 102,941. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 118,028. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 101,199.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 5th March 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 5th March 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.