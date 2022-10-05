Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

UrduPoint.com

Arslan Farid Published October 05, 2022 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 148,100. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 5th October 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 148,100. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 127,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 145,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 124,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 5th October 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 148,100 Rs 135,776
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,000 Rs 116,416
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,700 Rs 11,642

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 135,776. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 116,416. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 133,210. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 114,216.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 5th October 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 5th October 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Karachi Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Lahore Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Islamabad Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Rawalpindi Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Peshawar Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Quetta Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
Sialkot Rs 148,100 Rs 127,000 Rs 135,776 Rs 116,416
