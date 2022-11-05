UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 5th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 05, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 138,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 5th November 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 138,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 134,900. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 115,700.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 5th November 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 138,700 Rs 127,116
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 118,900 Rs 108,991
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,890 Rs 10,899

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 127,116. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,991. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 123,695. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 106,058.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 5th November 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 5th November 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Karachi Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Lahore Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Islamabad Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Rawalpindi Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Peshawar Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Quetta Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
Sialkot Rs 138,700 Rs 118,900 Rs 127,116 Rs 108,991
