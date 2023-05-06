UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 6th May 2023

Arslan Farid Published May 06, 2023 | 09:20 AM

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 225,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 6th May 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 225,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 193,080. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 226,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 194,190.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 6th May 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 225,200 Rs 206,422
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 193,080 Rs 176,989
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,308 Rs 17,699

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 206,422. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 176,989. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 207,608. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 178,006.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 6th May 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 6th May 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Karachi Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Lahore Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Islamabad Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Rawalpindi Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Peshawar Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Quetta Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
Sialkot Rs 225,200 Rs 193,080 Rs 206,422 Rs 176,989
