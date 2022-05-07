Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th May 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 131,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 7th May 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 131,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 112,900. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 130,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 111,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 7th May 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 131,700 Rs 120,702 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 112,900 Rs 103,491 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,290 Rs 10,349

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 120,702. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 103,491. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 119,526. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 102,483.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 7th May 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 7th May 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.