Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 7th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 141,900. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 7th September 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 141,900. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 140,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 120,500.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 7th September 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,900 Rs 130,110
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,700 Rs 111,558
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,170 Rs 11,156

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 130,110. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,558. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 128,827. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 110,458.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 7th September 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 7th September 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Karachi Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Lahore Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Islamabad Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Rawalpindi Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Peshawar Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Quetta Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
Sialkot Rs 141,900 Rs 121,700 Rs 130,110 Rs 111,558
