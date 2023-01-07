UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 7th January 2023

January 07, 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 184,550. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 7th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 184,550. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 158,220. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 183,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 157,320.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 7th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 184,550 Rs 169,153
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 158,220 Rs 145,034
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,822 Rs 14,503

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 169,153. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 145,034. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 168,191. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 144,209.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 7th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 7th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Karachi Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Lahore Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Islamabad Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Rawalpindi Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Peshawar Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Quetta Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
Sialkot Rs 184,550 Rs 158,220 Rs 169,153 Rs 145,034
