Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 8th February 2023

Arslan Farid Published February 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 199,500. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th February 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 199,500. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 171,040. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 202,200. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 173,360.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th February 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 199,500 Rs 182,860
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 171,040 Rs 156,786
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,104 Rs 15,679

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 182,860. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 156,786. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 185,339. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 158,912.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th February 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th February 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Karachi Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Lahore Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Islamabad Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Rawalpindi Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Peshawar Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Quetta Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
Sialkot Rs 199,500 Rs 171,040 Rs 182,860 Rs 156,786
