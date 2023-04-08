Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 8th April 2023

Arslan Farid Published April 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 214,450. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 214,450. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 183,860. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 212,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 182,190.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 214,450 Rs 196,565
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 183,860 Rs 168,537
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,386 Rs 16,854

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 196,565. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 168,537. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 194,779. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 167,006.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Karachi Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Lahore Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Islamabad Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Rawalpindi Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Peshawar Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Quetta Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Sialkot Rs 214,450 Rs 183,860 Rs 196,565 Rs 168,537
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange April Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

10 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.