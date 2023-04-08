Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 214,450. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th April 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 214,450. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 183,860. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 212,500. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 182,190.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th April 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 214,450 Rs 196,565 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 183,860 Rs 168,537 Per Gram Gold Rs 18,386 Rs 16,854

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 196,565. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 168,537. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 194,779. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 167,006.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th April 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th April 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.