Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th March 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 132,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 9th March 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 132,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 113,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 132,000. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 113,200.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 9th March 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 132,000 Rs 121,022 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 113,200 Rs 103,766 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,320 Rs 10,377

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 121,022. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 103,766. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 121,022. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 103,766.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 9th March 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 9th March 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.