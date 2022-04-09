UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 9th April 2022

Arslan Farid Published April 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th April 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 135,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 9th April 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 135,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 116,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 135,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 116,000.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 9th April 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 135,300 Rs 124,016
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,000 Rs 106,333
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,600 Rs 10,633

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 124,016. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 106,333. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 124,016. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 106,333.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 9th April 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 9th April 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Karachi Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Lahore Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Islamabad Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Rawalpindi Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Peshawar Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Quetta Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
Sialkot Rs 135,300 Rs 116,000 Rs 124,016 Rs 106,333
