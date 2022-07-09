UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 9th July 2022

Arslan Farid Published July 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 134,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 9th July 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 134,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 115,600. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 134,800. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 115,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 9th July 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,800 Rs 123,588
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 115,600 Rs 105,966
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,560 Rs 10,597

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 123,588. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 105,966. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 123,588. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 105,966.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 9th July 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 9th July 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Karachi Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Lahore Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Islamabad Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Rawalpindi Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Peshawar Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Quetta Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
Sialkot Rs 134,800 Rs 115,600 Rs 123,588 Rs 105,966
