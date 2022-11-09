Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 142,300. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 9th November 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 142,300. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 122,000. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 139,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 119,400.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 9th November 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 142,300 Rs 130,431 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,000 Rs 111,833 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,200 Rs 11,183

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 130,431. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,833. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 127,650. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 109,449.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 9th November 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 9th November 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.