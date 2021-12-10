Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th December 2021

Today (10th December 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 101,300 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 118,100 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Karachi Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Lahore Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Islamabad Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Rawalpindi Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Peshawar Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Quetta Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858 Sialkot Rs 101,300 Rs 118,100 Rs 92,858