Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 2021

Today (11th September 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 96,800 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 112,900 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 11th September 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 112,900 for 24-Karat, 103,489 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 96,800 for 24-Karat, 88,733 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Karachi Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Lahore Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Islamabad Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Rawalpindi Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Peshawar Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Quetta Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733 Sialkot Rs 96,800 Rs 112,900 Rs 88,733