Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today (13th August 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 92,300 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 107,600 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13th August 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 107,600 for 24-Karat, 98,678 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 92,300 for 24-Karat, 84,608 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Karachi Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Lahore Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Islamabad Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Rawalpindi Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Peshawar Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Quetta Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608 Sialkot Rs 92,300 Rs 107,600 Rs 84,608