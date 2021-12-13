Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

Today (13th December 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 102,000 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 119,000 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13th December 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 119,000 for 24-Karat, 109,048 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 102,000 for 24-Karat, 93,499 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Karachi Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Lahore Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Islamabad Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Rawalpindi Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Peshawar Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Quetta Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499 Sialkot Rs 102,000 Rs 119,000 Rs 93,499