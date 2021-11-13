Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th November 2021

Today (13th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 105,100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 122,600 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13th November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 122,600 for 24-Karat, 112,363 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 105,100 for 24-Karat, 96,341 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Karachi Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Lahore Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Islamabad Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Rawalpindi Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Peshawar Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Quetta Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341 Sialkot Rs 105,100 Rs 122,600 Rs 96,341