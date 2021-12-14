Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th December 2021

Today (14th December 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 102,300 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 119,300 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 14th December 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 119,300 for 24-Karat, 109,369 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 102,300 for 24-Karat, 93,774 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Karachi Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Lahore Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Islamabad Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Rawalpindi Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Peshawar Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Quetta Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774 Sialkot Rs 102,300 Rs 119,300 Rs 93,774