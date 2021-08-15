Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021
Arslan Farid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:15 AM
Today (15th August 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 93,700 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 109,300 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 15th August 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 109,300 for 24-Karat, 100,175 for 22-Karat.
Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 93,700 for 24-Karat, 85,891 for 22-Karat.
UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Karachi
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Lahore
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Islamabad
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Peshawar
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Quetta
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
|Sialkot
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 85,891
The Gold rates are determined mainly by the Karachi Gold Market, and Today 15th August 2021 single tola 24-karat Gold Price in Pakistan is 109,300, and 10g of 24-karat Gold Rate being sold at 93,700.
Moreover, 10 grams of 22k gold is sold for 85,891.
Now, you can check Gold Current Rate and Gold Rate in PKR any time in a day. However, Today's Gold Rates are given for 22 Karat, 24 Karat, 21 Karat, and 18 Karat. The source of information about Gold Rate in Pakistan provided by UrduPoint is not only collected from the local Gold market but also other cities Sarafa Bazaar.
UrduPoint is committed to provide you the prevailing Gold Rate in Pakistan. In addition, you can also find Gold Current Rate by clicking on the Gold Rate and Business Section of Urdu point.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 109,300
|Rs 100,175
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 93,700
|Rs 85,891
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 9,370
|Rs 8,589
Besides the JM bullion Gold Rate in Pakistan, you can also find the exact Currency Exchange Rates quoted by Open Market and Inter-Bank. Moreover, Foreign Exchange Rates for US Dollar, Pound Sterling, Euro, and many other currencies against the Pakistani Rupee are updated regularly for you.