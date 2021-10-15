Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th October 2021

Today (15th October 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 98,900 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 115,300 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Karachi Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Lahore Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Islamabad Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Rawalpindi Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Peshawar Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Quetta Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658 Sialkot Rs 98,900 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,658