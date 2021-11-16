Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today (16th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 104,800 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 122,200 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 16th November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 122,200 for 24-Karat, 112,042 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 104,800 for 24-Karat, 96,066 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Karachi Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Lahore Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Islamabad Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Rawalpindi Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Peshawar Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Quetta Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066 Sialkot Rs 104,800 Rs 122,200 Rs 96,066