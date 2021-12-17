Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today (17th December 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 102,900 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 120,000 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Karachi Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Lahore Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Islamabad Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Rawalpindi Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Peshawar Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Quetta Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Sialkot Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324