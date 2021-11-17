Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th November 2021

Today (17th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 104,500 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 121,900 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17th November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 121,900 for 24-Karat, 111,721 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 104,500 for 24-Karat, 95,791 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Karachi Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Lahore Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Islamabad Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Rawalpindi Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Peshawar Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Quetta Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791 Sialkot Rs 104,500 Rs 121,900 Rs 95,791