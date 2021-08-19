Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

Today (19th August 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 94,100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 109,800 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 19th August 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 109,800 for 24-Karat, 100,603 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 94,100 for 24-Karat, 86,258 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Karachi Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Lahore Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Islamabad Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Rawalpindi Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Peshawar Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Quetta Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258 Sialkot Rs 94,100 Rs 109,800 Rs 86,258