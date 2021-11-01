Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today (1st November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 98,300 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 114,700 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1st November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 114,700 for 24-Karat, 105,093 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 98,300 for 24-Karat, 90,108 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Karachi Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Lahore Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Islamabad Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Rawalpindi Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Peshawar Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Quetta Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108 Sialkot Rs 98,300 Rs 114,700 Rs 90,108