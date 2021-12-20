Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th December 2021

Today (20th December 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 102,800 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 119,900 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Karachi Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Lahore Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Islamabad Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Rawalpindi Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Peshawar Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Quetta Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233 Sialkot Rs 102,800 Rs 119,900 Rs 94,233