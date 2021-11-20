Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

Today (20th November 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 104,100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 121,400 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 20th November 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 121,400 for 24-Karat, 111,293 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 104,100 for 24-Karat, 95,424 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Karachi Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Lahore Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Islamabad Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Rawalpindi Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Peshawar Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Quetta Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424 Sialkot Rs 104,100 Rs 121,400 Rs 95,424