Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 2021

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 21st September 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 110,400 for 24-Karat, 101,244 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Karachi Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Lahore Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Islamabad Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Rawalpindi Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Peshawar Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Quetta Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808 Sialkot Rs 94,700 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,808