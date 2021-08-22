Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today (22nd August 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 93,900 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 109,500 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 22nd August 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 109,500 for 24-Karat, 100,388 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 93,900 for 24-Karat, 86,074 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Karachi Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Lahore Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Islamabad Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Rawalpindi Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Peshawar Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Quetta Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074 Sialkot Rs 93,900 Rs 109,500 Rs 86,074