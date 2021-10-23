Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd October 2021

Today (23rd October 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 100,100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 116,700 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Karachi Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Lahore Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Islamabad Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Rawalpindi Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Peshawar Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Quetta Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758 Sialkot Rs 100,100 Rs 116,700 Rs 91,758