Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 24th December 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 120,200 for 24-Karat, 110,225 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 103,100 for 24-Karat, 94,508 for 22-Karat.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Karachi Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Lahore Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Islamabad Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Rawalpindi Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Peshawar Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Quetta Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Sialkot Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508