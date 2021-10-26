Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

Today (26th October 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 100,400 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 117,200 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Karachi Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Lahore Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Islamabad Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Rawalpindi Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Peshawar Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Quetta Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033 Sialkot Rs 100,400 Rs 117,200 Rs 92,033