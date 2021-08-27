Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

Today (27th August 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 95,300 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 111,100 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 27th August 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 111,100 for 24-Karat, 101,886 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 95,300 for 24-Karat, 87,358 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Karachi Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Lahore Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Islamabad Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Rawalpindi Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Peshawar Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Quetta Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358 Sialkot Rs 95,300 Rs 111,100 Rs 87,358