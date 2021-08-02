UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

Arslan Farid 1 hour ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 02:00 PM

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd August 2021

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan, 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2nd August 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 110,400 for 24-Karat, 101,137 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 94,600 for 24-Karat, 86,716 for 22-Karat.

UrduPoint brings you the latest prices for gold rates, silver rates on a daily basis and updates the rates every hour.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Karachi Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Lahore Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Islamabad Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Rawalpindi Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Peshawar Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Quetta Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716
Sialkot Rs 94,600 Rs 110,400 Rs 86,716

The Gold rates are determined mainly by the Karachi Gold Market, and Today 2nd August 2021 single tola 24-karat Gold Price in Pakistan is 110,400, and 10g of 24-karat Gold Rate being sold at 94,600.

Moreover, 10 grams of 22k gold is sold for 86,716.

Now, you can check Gold Current Rate and Gold Rate in PKR any time in a day. However, Today's Gold Rates are given for 22 Karat, 24 Karat, 21 Karat, and 18 Karat. The source of information about Gold Rate in Pakistan provided by UrduPoint is not only collected from the local Gold market but also other cities Sarafa Bazaar.

UrduPoint is committed to provide you the prevailing Gold Rate in Pakistan. In addition, you can also find Gold Current Rate by clicking on the Gold Rate and Business Section of Urdu point.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 110,400 Rs 101,137
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 94,600 Rs 86,716
Per Gram Gold Rs 9,460 Rs 8,672

Besides the JM bullion Gold Rate in Pakistan, you can also find the exact Currency Exchange Rates quoted by Open Market and Inter-Bank. Moreover, Foreign Exchange Rates for US Dollar, Pound Sterling, Euro, and many other currencies against the Pakistani Rupee are updated regularly for you.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Dollar Bullion Same Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange August Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, I ..

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, It Is Untrustworthy - Russia's ..

14 minutes ago
 Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at H ..

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at Hunerkada

14 minutes ago
 Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing i ..

Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing in terror attack

14 minutes ago
 China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's ..

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

21 minutes ago
 DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev ..

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin on Russian ..

22 minutes ago
 Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to ..

Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021 - Industry Minis ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.